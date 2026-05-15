What's on Deck: Opening Night Promos, Deals, and More

Published on May 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Haymarket Park, home of the Lincoln Saltdogs

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Haymarket Park, home of the Lincoln Saltdogs(Lincoln Saltdogs)

FRIDAY 5/15 | First Pitch 7:05 PM

Firework Friday - sponsored by Pepsi Cola of Lincoln!

Free T-Shirt Friday: Clay Eason replica t-shirts sponsored by Abante Marketing

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Don't miss out on any of the action, grab a FREE Magnetic Schedule at the gate, courtesy of Nebraska Orthopaedic Center.

Chip Clip Giveaway! Even more free swag is coming your way with FREE Chip Clips at the gate, sponsored by Strike Out Stroke!

Legacy Season Ticket Holder Recognition: As we kick off our 25th season, we want to take a moment to thank the die hard Saltdogs fans, who have been a part of every strikeout, home run, and walk off win since the very beginning.

FREE Concert Tickets! The fun doesn't stop at Haymarket Park, you could win pairs of tickets to Brantley Gilbert or Styx at Pinewood Bowl, just by being here! Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Arena!

SATURDAY 5/16 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

Souvenir Saturday: The first 1,000 fans through the gates are walking away with FREE Saltdogs Baseballs, sponsored by Crete Carrier

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Didn't get one opening night? Grab a Magnetic Schedule at the gate, sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center

$4 Select Tall Boys!

FREE Concert Tickets! You could win pairs of tickets to Brantley Gilbert or Styx at Pinewood Bowl, just by watching a baseball game! Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Arena

SUNDAY 5/17 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

Family Funday Sunday: Get a game ticket, a Fairbury brand Hot Dog, a bag of chips, and a Pepsi Fountain Soda, Starting at just $18, a great deal for the whole family

Signature Sunday: For 30 minutes after the gates open (12:00-12:30 PM) get signatures from some of your favorite Saltdogs players, thanks to Wild Dutchman Sunflower Seeds

NEW IN 2026, All kids ages 12 and under get a FREE GA ticket to Sunday games when they wear their youth sports jerseys to the game! Sponsored by Spine and Sports Chiropractic

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Still didn't grab yours? We've got more FREE magnetic schedules (while supplies last) so grab one at the gate! Sponsored by Nebraska Orthopaedic Center

Did we mention we have FREE concert Tickets? You can win tickets to see Brantley Gilbert or Styx at Pinewood Bowl Theater, just by joining us for the game! Sponsored by Pinnacle Bank Arena

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American Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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