Lincoln Hosts Explorers in Spring Training Starter

Published on May 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Lincoln, NE - Three days into the 2026 American Association Spring Training season, the Lincoln Saltdogs hosted the Sioux City Explorers in an exhibition game Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. The visiting Explorers recorded a 9-4 victory.

Sioux City started the scoring in the top of the first inning. Facing Saltdogs starter Greg Loukinen, the Explorers' Zane Denton led off the game with a single. Two batters later, Elliot Good singled to put runners at first and second. After a ground out pushed both runners into scoring position, Jackson Mayo hit a two-rbi single, to put Sioux City ahead 2-0.

Lincoln got on the board in the bottom of the first. Facing Sioux City starter, Zach Willeman, the Saltdogs' Cam Phelts led off with a single, then stole second and third. Two batters later, Jairo Pomares hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Phelts, to make the score, 2-1.

The Explorers added two more runs in the top of the second. Braulio Vasquez led off with a double. Two batters later, Zac Vooletich drew a walk. Then, a double steal put runners at second and third. Two batters later, Henry George hit a two-rbi double, to make the score, 4-1.

The Saltdogs got a run back in the bottom of the third. With one out, Paul Myro singled. Two batters later, Nick Shumpert doubled into the left field corner, scoring Myro, to make the score, 4-2.

Lincoln tied the game in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Ryan Grabosch singled. Then, Tanner O'Tremba hit a 1-2 pitch over the right-center field wall for a two-run home run, to make the score, 4-4.

The Explorers responded in the top of the sixth. Facing Saltdogs reliever Trevor Long, Dillon Tatum led off the inning by hitting a 1-1 pitch over the left field fence for a solo home run, to make the score, 5-4. Then, Henry George, singled and Zane Denton doubled. Two batters later, Elliot Good singled, to make the score, 6-4. Then, Alberto Osuna drove in a run with a double, to make it 7-4. The next batter, Jackson Mayo singled, plating two runs, to make it a 9-4 score, which would be the final tally.

Offensively for Sioux City, Zane Denton was 2-for-4, with a double and two runs scored. Elliot Good went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Alberto Osuna was 1-for-3 with an RBI double and scored a run. Jackson Mayo was 2-for-3 with four rbis and a stolen base. Braulio Vasquez went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a run scored and a stolen base. Dillon Tatum was 1-for-3 with a solo home run. Henry George was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two rbis.

For Lincoln, Nick Shumpert was 1-for-3 with a double and a rbi. Jairo Pomares drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Tanner O'Tremba was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run. Paul Myro went 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Pitching wise for the Explorers, Zach Willeman went 3.1 innings, giving up four runs off seven hits and struck out five. Ryan Beard (1-0) earned the win, pitching 2.2 innings, yielding one hit while striking out two. Nate Gercken pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out one. Tahnaj Thomas worked 1.0 inning, surrendering one hit and one walk. Ben DeTaeye pitched a clean ninth inning.

For the Saltdogs, Greg Loukinen pitched 2.0 innings, yielding four runs off five hits, struck out five and walked one. Nate Blain pitched 2.0 innings and struck out three. Zac McCleve pitched a clean fifth inning. Trevor Long (0-1) took the loss, working 0.1 innings, giving up five runs off six hits. Cael Chatham worked 1.0 inning and gave up one hit. Ryan Rembisz pitched 1.0 inning and struck out two. Tyler Stasiowski pitched a clean top of the ninth.

Both teams will play another exhibition game, Saturday, May 9 th, at Mercy One Field, in Sioux City, Iowa. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m.

Lincoln will begin the 2026 season with its home opener, Friday, May 15 th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. Opening night is sponsored in part by Nebraska Orthopedic Center, who is providing Magnet Schedule Giveaways. Plus, fans will receive a Chip Clip, which is given away by Strike Out Stroke. It is also Free T-Shirt Friday, sponsored by Abante Marketing. There will be Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln. In addition, there will be 25 th season ticket holder recognitions. For tickets, merchandise and information, go to: www.saltdogs.com. Also, the game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, and live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from May 6, 2026

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