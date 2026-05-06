Ballpark Brewfest Returns July 18
Published on May 6, 2026 under American Association (AA)
Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - In partnership with Manitoba breweries, the Winnipeg Goldeyes will be hosting the third ever Ballpark Brewfest at Blue Cross Park Saturday, July 18. The long-awaited return of the event will showcase Manitoba's exciting craft beer industry at the home of one of the biggest supporters of the local beer scene.
"We're excited at the return of one of Winnipeg's best beer festivals! It's a great opportunity for everyone to experience an incredible range of beers from breweries all across the province, all in one of the best outdoor venues in town. There's nothing else this summer quite like Ballpark Brewfest!" said Will Lisson, President of Trans Canada Brewing Company, one of the many Manitoba breweries who will be featured at the event.
Tickets are priced at $70 including taxes for general admission, which will provide guests a souvenir sample glass they can use to sample all the Manitoba breweries at the event. Designated drivers can purchase a ticket for $10 including taxes which will provide them with a can of dealcoholized Bluebeary Ale from Trans Canada Brewing and a Pepsi product. There are also VIP tickets available for $90 including taxes, which provides a souvenir sample glass, early admission, a food voucher, and more.
"There's something about drinking beer at a ballpark that feels completely right. The atmosphere at Brewfest is electric - exactly the kind of event that makes craft beer in this province feel alive," said Andrew Sookram, President of Sookram's Brewing Company, another featured brewery at the event.
"Starting with our fan-favourite, the original Craft Beer Corner, we became the first professional team in Winnipeg to partner with local brewers. That eventually led to hosting the first ever Ballpark Brewfest back in 2022 and again in 2023," said Winnipeg Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "We're beyond excited to have it back again this year and can't wait to support and celebrate all these fantastic Manitoba breweries July 18."
Ballpark Brewfest will run from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., with VIP ticket holders getting early admission starting at 1:00 p.m. The event will run rain or shine, and guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets early at Goldeyes.com.
Ballpark Brewfest Participating Breweries:
Barn Hammer Brewing Company
Black Wheat Brewing Company
Bookstore Brewing Company
Brat Cat Mead Company
Brazen Brewing Company
Dastardly Villain Ale Works
Dead Horse Cider Company
Devil May Care Brewing Company
Fort Garry Brewing Company
Good Neighbour Brewing Company
Grain to Glass Inc.
Heritage Farms Brewing Company
Interlake Brewing Company
Kilter Brewing Company
Lake of the Woods Brewing Company
Little Brown Jug Brewing Company
Namesake Brewing
Nonsuch Brewing Company
Rendezvous Brewing
Sookram's Brewing Company
Torque Brewing
Trans Canada Brewing Company
Winnipeg Brew Bombers
American Association Stories from May 6, 2026
- Ballpark Brewfest Returns July 18 - Winnipeg Goldeyes
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