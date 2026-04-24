Goldeyes Enhance Fan Experience for 2026

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday several improvements to Blue Cross Park that will be in place for the upcoming American Association season.

The biggest improvement will be a new LED field lighting system provided by Ballpark Lighting Inc. These new LED lights will replace the old incandescent lights with a more energy efficient and environmentally-friendly system. The LEDs have multiple colour fixtures and will improve the game experience with dynamic colour changes and customizable light shows for player intros, home runs, and more.

"We can't wait to bring our game presentation experience to a whole new level with this new LED system and create memorable moments for all of our passionate fans," said General Manager Andrew Collier.

Skysuite guests can look forward to new, polished concrete flooring throughout the level. Following the painting and replacing of the flooring in the Skysuites themselves last season, the new exterior flooring is a continuation in the effort to modernize Blue Cross Park.

Other improvements include new grandstand seating and flooring. "We noticed there were some seats that were showing their age after last season ended, and we decided to do a full inspection and replace every seat that showed obvious wear-and-tear," said Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Regan Katz. "We also saw a need for improving the flooring for the beloved Craft Beer Corner and wanted it to match the two new fan-favourite patios we added in 2024."

Another improvement to Blue Cross Park, for the upcoming 2026 season, is a larger bicycle parking area with enhanced lighting.

"We noticed an increase in fans biking to games last season, and there were multiple days where we almost ran out of space for everyone's bikes. We wanted to make sure that doesn't happen and take the opportunity to add more lights to make it safer," said Collier.

Lastly, a new concession - Sol Bistro - will be open on the Concourse behind Section O, near Gate Two. Sol Bistro showcases vibrant, Asian-fusion cuisine such as Rice Bowls, Korean Fried Chicken, Lumpia, and more!

"We're proud to have another amazing locally-owned concession available for our fans to enjoy all season long. It's great to add another unique option to the already diverse array of concessions throughout Blue Cross Park," said Food and Beverage Manager Melissa Schlichting.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener, at Blue Cross Park, versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from April 24, 2026

Goldeyes Enhance Fan Experience for 2026 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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