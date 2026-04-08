Canadian Catcher Pelletier Signs with Goldeyes

Published on April 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of Canadian rookie catcher Raphaël Pelletier.

Pelletier finished the 2025 season with the London Majors of the Intercounty Baseball League, where he batted .243 with two home runs and four runs batted in in 11 games.

The Repentigny, Québec native was chosen by the Texas Rangers in the 25th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of École Secondaire Édouard-Montpetit (Montréal, Québec).

Pelletier attended Kansas State University (Manhattan, Kansas) from 2022 to 2024 and the University of Kentucky (Lexington, Kentucky) in 2025. The 24-year-old hit .224 with 20 doubles and 19 home runs in 173 college contests. He drove in 70 runs.

A former member of Canada's National Junior Team, in 2018 Pelletier competed at the Pan American Baseball Confederation (COPABE) U-18 Pan-American Championships, winning a bronze medal.

"We are excited to sign another young Canadian player in Pelletier," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He's going to strengthen our catching situation and give us opportunities to mix up the lineup a little bit. Raphaël is the kind of player our pitchers will enjoy throwing to, and his ability to throw out base runners will be critical when we face division opponents who like to run."

Pelletier is the seventh Canadian on the Goldeyes' roster, joining pitcher Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), pitcher James Bradwell (North Vancouver, British Columbia), catcher/infielder Mason Dobie (Meaford, Ontario), infielder/outfielder Adam Hall (Lucan, Ontario), pitcher Eli Saul (Vancouver, British Columbia), and infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam (Mississauga, Ontario).

Winnipeg now has 26 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

LHP Ryo Kohigashi

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

C Raphaël Pelletier

RHP Eli Saul

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from April 8, 2026

Canadian Catcher Pelletier Signs with Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

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