Goldeyes Ink Japanese Reliever Kohigashi

Published on March 25, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Ryo Kohigashi pitching for the Québec Capitales

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Christian Gingras/QuÃ©bec Capitales) Ryo Kohigashi pitching for the Québec Capitales(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Christian Gingras/QuÃ©bec Capitales)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of left-handed relief pitcher Ryo Kohigashi (pronounced REE-oh koh-hee-GAH-shee).

The 28-year-old most recently played with the Australian Baseball League's Brisbane Bandits, where he appeared in eight contests and posted a 1-0 record with a 7.45 earned run average. It was his third season in the Australian circuit, having also pitched for the Auckland Tuatara and the Canberra Cavalry.

The bulk of Kohigashi's professional experience came with the Québec Capitales of the Frontier League with whom he won championships in 2024 and 2025. Over those two seasons, the Kyoto, Japan native saw action in 51 regular season games, going 8-3 with a tidy 2.67 ERA.

"Acquiring Ryo was a little off our radar, as we were already nearing the maximum number of pitchers we expected to sign this offseason," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "But after taking a closer look, he was simply too good to pass up. He has been one of the top arms on a very strong Québec club over the past few years, and we're fortunate he became available to us. I expect his success in the Frontier League to carry over to the American Association and for him to become one of our more reliable options out of the bullpen."

In a second transaction, the Goldeyes re-acquired right-handed pitcher James Colyer. The 26-year-old reliever originally signed with the club in November, and his contract was subsequently transferred to the Washington Nationals organization.

Winnipeg now has 24 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

LHP Ryo Kohigashi

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

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