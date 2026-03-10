Infielder Arnold Transferred to Cleveland Guardians

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday that the contract of Canadian infielder Bryce Arnold has been transferred to the Cleveland Guardians.

Arnold is the second Goldeyes player transferred to a Major League organization this off-season, joining right-handed pitcher James Colyer, who joined the Washington Nationals February 2. The Hamilton, Ontario native is the 90th player in franchise history to make the jump to affiliated ball.

The 24-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023 and went on to reach the Class-AAA level with the Buffalo Bisons in 2024. In 209 total games across four levels, he has hit .219 with 20 home runs and 98 RBIs.

Arnold played three seasons (2021-23) with the Campbell University Fighting Camels (Buies Creek, North Carolina) before making his professional debut. He hit .310 and compiled 28 home runs and 116 RBIs over 133 collegiate games.

Winnipeg now has 22 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Landen Bourassa

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF Ray-Patrick Didder

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

