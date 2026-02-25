Goldeyes Sign Canadian Infielder Schofield-Sam

Infielder Schofield-Sam with the Lansing Lugnuts

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of Canadian infielder T.J. Schofield-Sam.

Schofield-Sam spent 2025 in the Athletics system, opening his season with the High-A Lansing Lugnuts, reaching as high as Class-AA with the Midland RockHounds. In 118 games across two levels, he hit .271 with five home runs, 21 doubles, and 55 runs batted in.

The Mississauga, Ontario native was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 12th round of the 2019 June Amateur Draft out of North Park Secondary School (Brampton, ON). He has played 566 games in his minor league career, all in the Athletics system, and has compiled a .258 average with 32 home runs, 115 doubles, and 283 RBIs.

Internationally, he has represented Canada on two occasions (2018-19) Junior National Team and played in the 2019 WBSC U-18 Baseball World Cup.

Schofield-Sam is the fourth Canadian to sign to the 2026 roster, joining Mason Dobie (Meaford, ON), James Bradwell (North Vancouver, BC), and Bryce Arnold (Hamilton, ON).

"Signing T.J. has been a long process but I am happy we got a deal done," said Goldeyes field manager, Logan Watkins. "He's been one of our top targets, and he will bring a ton of offensive production to our team this season. It's always great to add another Canadian, and especially one like T.J., who has a lot of affiliated experience but is still young. His best baseball is still ahead of him and I'm excited to see him in a Goldeyes uniform."

Winnipeg now has 21 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF/OF Bryce Arnold

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Arij Fransen

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

IF T.J. Schofield-Sam

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

