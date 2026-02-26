Field of Dreams Foundation Announces Funding to 48 Manitoba Charities

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2025 baseball season.

During the 2025 calendar year, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed close to $100,000 in support of 48 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from Manitobans throughout the province.

Among this year's funding recipients is the Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba (LDAM), which empowers individuals with learning disabilities and/or ADHD through specialized educational workshops and programs. They build on each person's strengths, provide practical strategies tailored to diverse learning needs, and promote confidence, independence, and personal growth. Through their supports, LDAM helps individuals and families better understand learning differences and thrive at school, at work, and in the community.

"The Field of Dreams Foundation's support will be used to purchase structured reading materials and comprehension-based learning games for individuals participating in our Barton Reading & Spelling tutoring program. These resources support skill development, engagement, and confidence in learning, and allow us to continue delivering high-quality, evidence-based tutoring for individuals with learning disabilities."

- Karen Velthuys, Executive Director of Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba.

The Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba raises funds and mobilizes community support to advance excellence in pediatric health care and child health research. Through philanthropy and partnerships, the Foundation helps equip care teams with leading-edge technology, strengthens family-centred programs and spaces, and supports research that improves diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes for children and youth. By investing in innovation and compassionate care, the Foundation helps ensure Manitoba's children receive the best possible care today- and a healthier future for generations to come.

"We're deeply grateful to the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams for supporting kids who need Manitoba's only children's hospital. This generous donation will go towards technology on CK5, the childhood cancer, blood disorders and transplant ward at HSC Children's Hospital, to help provide comfort and connection for kids facing long and difficult stays."

- Stefano Grande, President & Chief Executive Officer of Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to changing what it means to be blind today. Through innovative programs, accessible services, and powerful advocacy, they empower people who are blind, partially sighted, or living with sight loss to pursue their goals, build confidence and independence, and participate fully in their communities. Working alongside families, employers, educators, and community partners, CNIB helps remove barriers to inclusion and advances accessibility in everyday life. Their impact is made possible by a strong network of volunteers, donors, and partners from coast to coast to coast who share a vision of a more inclusive Canada.

"We are deeply grateful to the Field of Dreams Foundation for their generous support of this special Easter event. These funds will allow us to purchase beeping eggs- specially designed eggs that emit a soft chirping sound so children can locate them by hearing rather than sight- ensuring that children who are blind or have low vision can fully participate in a joyful, inclusive celebration."

The Kidney Foundation of Canada is the leading national charity dedicated to eliminating the burden of kidney disease. Through funding and stimulating innovative research, the Foundation advances better prevention, improved treatments, and progress toward a cure. It provides education and practical supports to help people at risk reduce their chances of developing kidney disease and empowers those living with kidney disease to manage their health and quality of life. The Foundation also advocates for equitable access to high-quality kidney care and works to increase public awareness and commitment to kidney health and organ donation across Canada.

"The generous funding from the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is so important to the Kidney Foundation, for it helps us give kids something precious: a week where their diagnosis doesn't define them, and where friendships formed are deep and genuine, built on a shared understanding of each other's journey with kidney disease."

- Greg Unger, Executive Director, The Kidney Foundation of Canada, Manitoba Branch.

"We're proud to once again stand behind children's charities that are changing lives across Manitoba," said Tony Fletcher, President of the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. "These organizations do vital work in our communities every day, and we're grateful to play a small role in helping them reach more kids and families. That support is only possible because of the continued generosity of Goldeyes fans and corporate partners, whose commitment helps us give back year after year and strengthen the impact we can make together."

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed close to $4 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, the Sonia's Stand Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Blue Cross Park.

For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation, including funding requests for 2026, visit Goldeyes.com/Foundation.

2025 Field of Dreams Foundation Funding Recipients

Adoption Options Manitoba Inc.

Altona Area Family Resource Group Inc.

Athletes In Action, Power to Change Ministries

Bookmates Inc.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg Inc.

Camp Quality Canada

Canadian Council of Provincial & Territorial Sport Federations Inc.

Canadian National Institute for the Blind

Carman Family Resource Centre

Cerebral Palsy Association of Manitoba

Child and Family Services of Central Manitoba Foundation Inc.

Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba

Children's Rehabilitation Foundation Inc.

Christmas Cheer Board

Circle of Hearts Family Support Network

DASCH Foundation

Dream Factory

Dreams Take Flight Winnipeg Chapter

Firefighters Burn Fund Inc.

Genesis Arts Community

Healthy Start for Mom & Me

Interlake Eastern Health Foundation

Junior Achievement of Manitoba

Katie Cares Inc.

Kidney Foundation of Canada-Manitoba Branch

KidSport - Manitoba

Learning Disabilities Association of Manitoba

Lions Foundation of Manitoba

MacKinnon's Y-Not? Anti-Poverty Program Inc.

Manitoba Camping Association

Manitoba Children's Museum Inc.

Manitoba Conservatory of Music & Arts Inc.

Manitoba Museum

Manitoba Theatre for Young People

Marlene Street Community Resource Centre Inc.

Movement Centre of Manitoba Inc.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada

NorWest Co-op Community Health

Open Access Resource Centre Inc.

Prairie Strides Inc.

Ronald McDonald House Manitoba Inc.

St. Amant Foundation

U Multicultural Journalism & Media Arts Centre

United for Literacy

Variety, the Children's Charity of Manitoba

West End Cultural Centre Inc.

Western School Division No. 47 (Morden Family Resource Centre)

Winkler Family Resource Centre Inc.

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com/Tickets.







