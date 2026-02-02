Goldeyes Add Former Blue Jays Farmhand Arnold

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Monday of Canadian infielder Bryce Arnold.

Arnold spent 2025 in the Toronto Blue Jays system, splitting time between the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays and the High-A Vancouver Canadians. In 80 total games, he hit .235 with home runs and 44 runs batted in.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Arnold was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Blue Jays in 2023 and went on to reach the Class-AAA level with the Buffalo Bisons in 2024. In 209 total games across four levels, he has hit .219 with 20 home runs and 98 RBIs.

The 24-year-old played three seasons (2021-23) with the Campbell University Fighting Camels (Buies Creek, NC) before making his professional debut. He hit .310 and compiled 28 home runs and 116 RBIs over 133 collegiate games.

"We are really excited to announce the signing of another good young Canadian," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "Bryce is going to be a fan-favourite, not only because he's Canadian, but because he's someone who plays the game hard and with a lot of fire. He's got some good affiliated experience, and he will bring a lot to our team this year."

Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF/OF Bryce Arnold

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

