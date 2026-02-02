Goldeyes Add Former Blue Jays Farmhand Arnold
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Monday of Canadian infielder Bryce Arnold.
Arnold spent 2025 in the Toronto Blue Jays system, splitting time between the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays and the High-A Vancouver Canadians. In 80 total games, he hit .235 with home runs and 44 runs batted in.
A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Arnold was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Blue Jays in 2023 and went on to reach the Class-AAA level with the Buffalo Bisons in 2024. In 209 total games across four levels, he has hit .219 with 20 home runs and 98 RBIs.
The 24-year-old played three seasons (2021-23) with the Campbell University Fighting Camels (Buies Creek, NC) before making his professional debut. He hit .310 and compiled 28 home runs and 116 RBIs over 133 collegiate games.
"We are really excited to announce the signing of another good young Canadian," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "Bryce is going to be a fan-favourite, not only because he's Canadian, but because he's someone who plays the game hard and with a lot of fire. He's got some good affiliated experience, and he will bring a lot to our team this year."
Winnipeg now has 20 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.
2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
IF/OF Bryce Arnold
RHP Luke Boyd
RHP James Bradwell
IF Ramón Bramasco
RHP Derrick Cherry
RHP James Colyer
IF/OF Mason Dobie
C Kevin García
RHP Ben Kowalski
LHP Mitchell Lambson
LHP Weston Lombard
IF Keshawn Lynch
OF Noah Marcelo
RHP Noah Millikan
OF Max Murphy
LHP Tasker Strobel
RHP Willian Suárez
OF Jiandido Tromp
LHP Kevin Vaupel
LHP Quinn Waterhouse
The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.
