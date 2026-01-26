Lefty Vaupel Signs with Goldeyes

Pitcher Kevin Vaupel with the Jupiter Hammerheads(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Abbie Schultz/Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Monday of left-handed pitcher Kevin Vaupel.

Vaupel spent the 2025 season with the Jupiter Hammerheads, the Class-A level affiliate of the Miami Marlins. In 30 games (one start), he posted a 1-1 record with a 3.71 earned run average and 62 strikeouts over 53.1 innings.

The 24-year-old made his professional debut in 2023 for the Florida Complex League Marlins and made one appearance.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native was chosen in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Seton Hall University (Greensburg, PA). In four college seasons (2020-23), Vaupel compiled a 13-5 record with a 3.76 ERA in 36 games (30 starts).

"Kevin is another big signing for us," said Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins. "I came across him combing through the free agent list and liked what I saw statistically over the course of his career. Once we contacted him and acquired video, it was easy to see that he is a really good, young pitcher with a lot of upside. We already have some left-handed relievers signed, but Kevin was too good not to pursue. He fits what we look for from a pitching perspective: high strikeouts and low walks. I think he has a chance to be one of our better pitchers on the staff in 2026."

Winnipeg now has 19 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

OF Jiandido Tromp

LHP Kevin Vaupel

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

