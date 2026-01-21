Crafty Lefty Lambson Re-Ups with Goldeyes

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Mitchell Lambson(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Dave Mahussier)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Wednesday of left-handed starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson, returning for his seventh season in Winnipeg.

Lambson started 20 games in 2025, posting an 8-6 record with a 4.86 earned run average and 138 strikeouts. He was voted as last-man-in on the West Division roster in the 2025 American Association All-Star Game.

The 35-year-old has become a staple in the Goldeyes' record books, appearing among the franchise leaders in most pitching categories. He ranks second in wins (42), strikeouts (438), innings pitched (557), and complete games (12), and fourth in games started (75).

Overall, the native of Montclair, California has made 114 appearances for Winnipeg between 2017 and 2025 and has compiled a 42-23 record with a 4.06 ERA.

Lambson won an American Association championship with the Goldeyes in 2017 and was named the league's Pitcher of the Year following the 2019 season, during which he went 13-4 with a 3.11 earned run average.

Chosen by the Houston Astros in the 19th round of the 2011 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Arizona State University (Tempe, Arizona), Lambson also pitched in the Atlanta Braves' and Milwaukee Brewers' organizations, reaching the Class-AAA level on two occasions.

"Mitch is another great veteran addition," said Goldeyes' field boss Logan Watkins. "He battled through a little bit of arm trouble last year towards the end of the year, but made every start for us. In fact, for a big portion of the season, he was the only one of our original starting pitchers healthy in the rotation. He brings so much experience, and we know every time he takes the ball, we have a chance to win. He's never going to overpower anyone, but he's a dying breed of pitchers who know how to control the game by mixing up his pitches and relying on location. I know our fans will be happy to see him back."

In a separate transaction Wednesday, the Goldeyes traded the rights to outfielder Tanner O'Tremba to the Lincoln Saltdogs in exchange for future considerations.

O'Tremba suited up in 69 games for the Goldeyes in 2025, hitting .215 with six home runs and 31 runs batted in.

Winnipeg now has 17 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Luke Boyd

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

C Kevin García

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Weston Lombard

IF Keshawn Lynch

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from January 21, 2026

Crafty Lefty Lambson Re-Ups with Goldeyes - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.