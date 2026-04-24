NIU Home Run King Lands with RailCats

Published on April 24, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The American Association of Professional Baseball is less than three weeks away from kick-starting the 2026 season. For the Gary SouthShore RailCats, they will open the year on the road in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, taking on the Lake Country DockHounds. Today, the 'Cats announced the signing of utility player Colin Summerhill.

Summerhill, a Chicago native, began his collegiate career at Triton College, where he finished seventh in the nation in batting average and eleventh in slugging percentage. His performance earned him NJCAA Second-Team All-American honors. He later transferred to Troy for one season before finishing his college career at Northern Illinois.

As a Husky, Summerhill thrived offensively. In 2023, he drove in more than 50 RBIs-something no NIU player had accomplished since 2004. In 2024, the 24-year-old shattered the program's single-season home run record by hitting 19. He led the team with 65 RBIs and was named to the All-MAC Second Team.

After wrapping up his college career, Summerhill signed his first professional contract with the Los Angeles Angels and made his pro debut in April 2025 with the Inland Empire 66ers. Across 108 games with Inland Empire and the Tri-City Dust Devils, he recorded 25 doubles, 40 RBIs, and six home runs.

"Colin is a young kid that can slug," RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "Not only can he be very good offensively, but he is athletic enough to play numerous positions between catcher, first base, and the corner outfield."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







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