Former Prairie Wolf Signs with Saltdogs

Published on May 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The 2026 Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Theo Hughes has signed to play with the Lincoln this season.

A 2025 graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University, Hughes spent four years with the Prairie Wolves. A 6'5", 245-pound right-handed pitcher, the native of Seward, Nebraska will begin his professional career with the Saltdogs. In his senior season at NWU, Hughes went 4-4, with a 5.12 ERA and struck out 62 batters in 58.0 innings pitched. Hughes appeared in eleven games in 2025, with ten starts. At Nebraska Wesleyan, Hughes was a three-time American Rivers Conference All-Academic honoree.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on Friday, May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Association All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.

Lincoln fans may purchase single game tickets for the 2026 home opener and all home games on the Saltdogs 2026 schedule. Single game tickets may be purchased one of three ways: in person at the Haymarket Park Box Office (403 Line Drive Circle), by telephone at 402-474-BALL (2255), or on-line at www.saltdogs.com/schedule.

All home and away Saltdogs games will be broadcast on radio on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM, in Lincoln. For promotional information and to visit the online store, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from May 1, 2026

Former Prairie Wolf Signs with Saltdogs - Lincoln Saltdogs

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