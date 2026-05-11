Saltdogs Defeat X's in Final Exhibition Tune-Up

Published on May 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







Sioux City, Iowa - The Lincoln Saltdogs defeated the Sioux City Explorers, 7-1, Saturday afternoon at Lewis and Clark Park.

Lincoln took the 1-0 lead in the top of the first off X's starter Cody Tucker. Cam Phelts led off with a walk and was followed by a single from former Explorers Nick Shumpert. Jairo Pomares hit a single to left with Phelts trying to score from second, but Henry George threw Phelts out at home for the first out of the inning. Shumpert moved to third on the throw and came home on a fielder's choice ground out off the bat of Ryan Grabosch for a 1-0 lead.

Sioux City tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a solo blast from George off starter Trey Jones. The X's threatened in the second after a leadoff double from Alberto Osuna, but they could not cash the opportunity in.

Tucker then settled in and retired six of the next seven batters and looked to be in a good spot heading into the top of the fourth. The right-hander retired the first two batters via strikeouts but then surrendered the go-ahead home run to Tanner O'Tremba to give the Saltdogs the lead that they never relinquished.

Lincoln plated two more in the fifth inning on a Sam Linscott two-run homer off rookie Hunter Cashero. Cashero walked Griffin Everitt then gave up the blast to Linscott to give Lincoln the 4-1 lead.

In the seventh the Saltdogs turned a lead-off walk into a run, off Julio Rosario. Lincoln scored on a throwing error from Elliot Good at third that would have been the second out of the inning to extend the lead to 5-1. Another lead-off walk in the eighth from righty Rob Hughes and a stolen base and throw into center field from Cade Marquardt moved Edwin Garcia to third. Jacob Morrow delivered an RBI single to make it 6-1.

Lincoln picked up their final tally in the ninth on an RBI single from Cael Chatham.

Lincoln will begin the 2026 season with its home opener, Friday, May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at Haymarket Park. First pitch will be 7:05 p.m. Opening night is sponsored in part by Nebraska Orthopedic Center, who is providing Magnet Schedule Giveaways. Plus, fans will receive a Chip Clip, which is given away by Strike Out Stroke. It is also Free T-Shirt Friday, sponsored by Abante Marketing. There will be Post-Game Fireworks, presented by Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln. In addition, there will be 25th season ticket holder recognitions. For tickets, merchandise and information, go to: www.saltdogs.com. Also, the game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM and 1240 AM, and live video will stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from May 11, 2026

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