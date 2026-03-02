RedHawks Trade For, Sign RHP Jon Beymer

FARGO - After acquiring RHP Jon Beymer from the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans on Wednesday, the RedHawks made things official on Thursday, signing the 27-year-old for the 2026 season.

The Kentucky native spent last season split between Ottawa and Evansville in the Frontier League, making 30 appearances (six starts) with a 6.63 ERA and 1.544 WHIP in 57 innings pitched.

Over the last three seasons in partner league baseball after a stint with the Milwaukee Brewers system, Beymer is 10-8 in 106 appearances and 171.1 innings pitched. In that span, he has a 4.78 ERA and 1.488 WHIP.

Beymer pitched two seasons at Campbell University after spending time playing juco ball at Wabash Valley College.

The RedHawks open the 2026 American Association of Professional Baseball season on May 14 at the Cleburne Railroaders before hosting the Kane County Cougars in the home opener at Newman Outdoor Field on May 22.







