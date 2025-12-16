First Arm Signed for 2026 RailCats

Published on December 16, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats and Manager Jeff Isom have officially signed their first pitcher to the 2026 roster, welcoming right-handed veteran hurler Matt Reitz to the Steel Yard.

Reitz, 29, hails from Jacksonville, Florida. A graduate of Providence High School, he continued his baseball career at Covenant College, where he made 41 starts over four years. During his collegiate career, Reitz struck out 166 batters, recorded three complete games, and earned 14 wins, establishing himself as a durable and reliable arm.

Following college, Reitz began his professional journey with the Tucson Saguaros before moving through several teams across the Frontier League and Atlantic League.

In 2025, Reitz showcased his versatility by pitching for three different Atlantic League clubs: the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, Gastonia Ghost Peppers, and the Staten Island FerryHawks. Across 26 appearances (including eight starts), he logged 74 innings, issued just nine walks, and struck out 41 batters. Over the course of his career, Reitz has demonstrated remarkable command, surrendering only 78 walks in 311.2 innings pitched.

"Matt is a strike-thrower that I think will fit well in our ballpark." Isom said. "One of the best qualities a pitcher can have is the ability to fill up the zone, and he'll log some valuable innings for us."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15, before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from December 16, 2025

First Arm Signed for 2026 RailCats - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.