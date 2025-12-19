Crown Point Native Signs to Pitch with RailCats

(Gary, IN) The RailCats have added another local talent to the Region with their most recent signing. Former Crown Point Bulldog Frank Plesac will take the hill for Gary in the 2026 season.

Plesac is a right-handed pitcher who will turn 24 on December 28. He helped the Bulldogs win a sectional championship before graduating and moving on to pitch at Bethel University in Mishawaka. At Bethel, Plesac earned All-Region honors and was named to the All-Crossroads First Team. In his final season, he made 12 starts, threw two complete games, struck out 90 batters, and posted a 10.3 strikeouts-per-nine rate.

Plesac transitioned quickly from college to professional baseball, signing with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League in 2024. He moved into the bullpen, appearing in 37 games, recording one save, and earning three wins. This past year, Plesac returned to Joliet, where he pitched in 26 games (including two starts), struck out 33 batters, and picked up three more wins.

Frank Plesac comes from a long line of pitchers. His uncle, Dan Plesac, pitched in the Major Leagues for 18 seasons and is now an analyst for MLB Network. His brother, Zach Plesac, spent six years in the big leagues with the Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels. Zach last pitched in the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

"Growing up watching the RailCats and now being part of the team is a surreal moment." Frank Plesac said. "I'm excited to compete close to home, show my talents, and continue growing as a player and a teammate.

"We always love signing local products," RailCats Field Manager Jeff Isom said. "Frank can be used as either a starter or a reliever and a pitcher that limits walks."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15, before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







