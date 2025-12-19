Lefty Lombard Returns to Goldeyes' Bullpen

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Weston Lombard

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Friday of left-handed relief pitcher Weston Lombard.

After originally signing with the Goldeyes July 12, Lombard went on to make six appearances, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.80 earned run average. He struck out seven batters over 10.0 innings pitched before suffering a season-ending injury.

The 27-year-old made his professional debut in 2023 with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League, appearing in eight games, starting two. In that time, he tallied a 2-1 record with a 3.86 ERA.

Lombard played three seasons (2018-21) at Gustavus Adolphus College (Saint Peter, Minnesota) before transferring to the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California) to play out his final two seasons (2022-23). In his five seasons at the collegiate level, he compiled a 14-12 record in 65 appearances (24 starts) with a 4.27 ERA.

He also spent time in the Northwoods League on two occasions, first (2021) with the Willmar Stingers (Willmar, Minnesota), and then (2022) with the Mankato MoonDogs (Mankato, Minnesota). In 13 games, he was 1-4 with a 5.97 ERA.

"Weston's time with us last season was cut short by injury," said Goldeyes field manager Logan Watkins. "But, when he was available, he showed he can be a strong arm for us. I think we will be getting an even better version this season, and we are excited to see it."

Winnipeg now has ten players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

LHP Weston Lombard

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

