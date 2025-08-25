RailCats Bat Explode, Snap Losing Skid

Published on August 24, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) With one more game left in the series against the Milwaukee Milkmen, the RailCats played host at the Steel Yard before their final off day in the 2025 season. Ernesto Zaragoza made his first start since July 30, and he faced Chase Gearing.

For the third time in the series it was the RailCats jumping on the Milkmen early. Cooper Weiss, in his second game with the RailCats, singled through the left side to plate Elvis Peralta. Weiss would score himself on a wild pitch and Nick Ultsch lifted a ball to left that was dropped by Mitchell Sanford that led to two runs.

The bats continued to swing well in the second, as 10 batters got to bat. Olivier Basabe contributed to the scoring with a two-run double down the left field line. The RailCats tallied five runs and ballooned their lead to 9-1.

Milwaukee's offense kept them in the contest in the top of the fifth after a pair of doubles from Kaden Hollow and Joy Gray combined for three runs to cut the lead to five. In the eighth, Scott Ota hit his second home run of the day and the 'Cats lead was down to four.

In the top of the ninth the Milkmen had the tying run at the plate, it took two pitches from Jacob Coats to get the fly ball to right field to end the game and stave off the late rally from the Milkmen. Final score, 9-6.

Gary SouthShore snaps their three-game losing streak and salvage one win in the series. Their record stands at 35-58 with seven more games to go. They will head out to Geneva for three games against the Kane County Cougars. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 on Tuesday.

The broadcast is available on AABaseball.TV, Mixlr, and WE.FM 95.9.







American Association Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.