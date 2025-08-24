Despite 8th Straight Loss, Magic Number Down to 7

Oconomowoc, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds had too little, too late on Saturday night, rallying from down six runs with a three-run seventh inning, but still dropped the contest 6-3 to the Kane County Cougars.

Gabriel Aguilera allowed one run in the third inning and three more in the fifth, ending his night with six total frames of four-run baseball on eight hits and two walks while striking out a season-best six batters.

The Cougars added two more runs in the seventh inning off of Bryce Bonnin, who recorded all three of his outs via the strikeout.

In the bottom of the inning, Brian Rey singled before Ray Zuberer III and Chavez Young hit back-to-back home runs to trim the deficit in half. It took 13 outs before the DockHounds' first hit of the night, but seven hitters recorded a base knock by the end of the ballgame.

Brian O'Keefe's double in the ninth inning was the only additional extra-base hit for Lake Country. O'Keefe and Hernandez each walked twice, accounting for four of the eight free bases gifted by Kane County.

Justin Militello and Beau Philip combined for the final six outs, allowing one hit and adding two more strikeouts to the staff's total of eleven.

Lake Country (50-41) wraps up the series trying to avoid a third-straight sweep on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. with Chris Jefferson taking the mound.







