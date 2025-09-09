Raise a Glass: Bardstown Bourbon Company to Offer Free Tastings at Louie Fest 2025

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Oconomowoc, WI - Louie Fest 2025 is turning up the excitement with an exclusive tasting experience on Friday, September 19 from one of Kentucky's most innovative distilleries. Bardstown Bourbon Company will be on-site offering complimentary samples of their four signature bourbons throughout the festival, giving attendees a chance to savor the flavor of one of the fastest-growing names in the spirits industry.

Founded in the heart of Kentucky's bourbon country, Bardstown Bourbon Company has earned national acclaim for its forward-thinking approach to America's native spirit. Known for their modern transparency, unique collaborations, and state-of-the-art distillery, Bardstown Bourbon seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. Their award-winning lineup reflects a bold vision that celebrates Kentucky's heritage while introducing bourbon to a new generation of enthusiasts.

"Louie Fest is all about bringing people together for unforgettable experiences," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for WBC Park. "Having Bardstown Bourbon Company join us this year adds a truly special element. Their craftsmanship and reputation in the bourbon world make this tasting opportunity something festival-goers won't want to miss."

Louie Fest 2025 takes place September 19-21, 2025. Admission is free and includes access to the Bardstown Bourbon Company sampling experience, live music, food, family activities, and more.

For more information on Louie Fest 2025, visit LouieFest.Live

###

Louie Fest is Lake Country's premier celebration of music, community, and entertainment, hosted at WBC Park in Oconomowoc, the home of the Lake Country DockHounds. This one-of-a-kind festival brings together incredible live performances, family-friendly activities, and unforgettable experiences in a vibrant ballpark setting.







American Association Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.