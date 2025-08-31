Lake Country DockHounds Are 2025 East Division Champs

Published on August 31, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds celebrate the East Division championship

Oconomowoc, Wis. - For the first time in franchise history, the Lake Country DockHounds are champions of the East Division of the American Association of Professional Baseball. The DockHounds clinched the 2025 regular season division title, capping off a thrilling summer that showcased determination, resilience, and the unwavering support of their loyal fan base.

In just their fourth season of play, the DockHounds have risen to the top of one of the league's most competitive divisions, proving that Lake Country baseball belongs among the best. The team's relentless pursuit of excellence has been fueled by standout performances on the field, a record-setting pitching staff, explosive offense, and the energy of WBC Park, where fans have turned out in droves to cheer their team into history.

"This is a moment we'll never forget," said DockHounds Director of Marketing, Bryan Giese. "Our players, our staff, and our fans have all been a part of this journey. To bring home the first division title in team history is incredibly special, but we're not finished yet."

With the East Division crown secured, the DockHounds now shift their focus to the 2025 American Association playoffs. The hunt for the franchise's first Miles Wolff Cup Championship begins next week, and the DockHounds are ready to carry the pride of Lake Country into October baseball.

Fans can secure their tickets now to be part of this historic postseason run at DockHounds.com/playoffs.

