Hot Start Lifts Canaries over RedHawks

Published on August 31, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Trevor Achenbach and Calvin Estrada both homered and Ryan Zimmerman tossed seven strong innings on Sunday as the Canaries topped Fargo-Moorhead 8-2 at the Bird Cage.

Peter Zimmermann drove in two runs with a double in the first inning before Achenbach's solo shot with one out in the bottom of the second. Estrada drilled a three-run blast later in the frame.

The RedHawks got on the board with a solo homerun in the sixth inning but Sioux Falls scored twice in the bottom half. A run scored on a double play before Estrada added an RBI infield single. Fargo-Moorhead got a run back in the top of the eighth.

Matt Ruiz finished with three hits while Ryan Zimmerman scattered a run on four hits and fanned six over seven innings.

The Canaries (57-42) have locked up a third place finish in the West Division and will close the regular season Monday at 11:05am.







