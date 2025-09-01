RedHawks to Face Kansas City Monarchs in West Division Series

Published on August 31, 2025 under American Association (AA)

FARGO - Fargo-Moorhead's quest for another Miles Wolff Cup will run through a familiar opponent.

The RedHawks will open the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs against the Kansas City Monarchs in the best-of-three West Division Series starting Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Newman Outdoor Field.

Fargo-Moorhead will make its fifth straight playoff appearance in 2025. The RedHawks reached the Miles Wolff Cup Final in 2021 and 2022, winning the title the latter year. Fargo-Moorhead and Kansas City faced off in each of those two playoff runs.

The full schedule for the West Division Series is below:

Game 1 Monarchs at RedHawks Wednesday, Sept. 3 - 6:30 p.m. Newman Outdoor Field

Game 2 RedHawks at Monarchs Friday, Sept. 5 - 6:35 p.m. Legends Field

Game 3* RedHawks at Monarchs Saturday, Sept. 6 - 6:35 p.m. Legends Field

*If Necessary







