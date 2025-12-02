RedHawks Sign RHP Conner Richardson

FARGO - The RedHawks added a local face for 2026 with the signing of RHP Conner Richardson.

A Grand Forks native, Richardson played for Fargo-Moorhead in 2023 before spending the last two seasons in the Pioneer League with the Oakland Ballers.

The Minnesota Crookston product appeared in 39 games for Oakland in 2025, all in relief. He posted a 6-0 record with a 2.54 ERA and 0.987 WHIP in 49.2 innings pitched.

In his first season of pro baseball in 2023, Richardson made 21 appearances for the RedHawks. He went 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA.







