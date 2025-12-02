Lake Country DockHounds Aim to Give Back a Quarter of a Million Dollars

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are stepping up to the plate in a big way for the 2026 season with the launch of the Hounds Care Initiative - Pay it Fur-ward, a community giveback program designed to support area non-profit and charitable organizations.

Through this new initiative, the DockHounds are pledging to give back up to $250,000 to local causes - one ticket at a time. Participating non-profit organizations will earn up to $10 for every DockHounds game ticket they sell during the 2026 season, creating a fun and easy way for the community to come together in support of great local work.

"Our fans and our community are at the heart of everything we do," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing for the Lake Country DockHounds. "With the Hounds Care Initiative, we're giving local organizations a platform to raise meaningful funds while celebrating the spirit of Lake Country together at the ballpark."

The DockHounds are inviting local schools, charities, and community organizations to join the Pay it Fur-ward program now to get involved early for the 2026 season. Participating groups will not only raise funds but also receive recognition during a DockHounds home game at WBC Park, the team's home in Oconomowoc, WI.

"Whether it's supporting youth programs, animal rescues, or local food pantries, we want to make an impact that lasts far beyond the baseball field," added Giese.

Non-profit organizations interested in participating can learn more or register online at https://www.dockhounds.com/fundraising/







