DockHounds Announce Exciting 2026 Schedule - Celebrating 5 Seasons of Fun in Lake Country

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are thrilled to announce the release of their 2026 schedule, marking a milestone 5th season of DockHounds baseball at WBC Park! The summer lineup promises family fun, community connection, and unforgettable moments both on and off the field.

The DockHounds will open the 2026 campaign on May 15 with a home series against their divisional rivals, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, setting the tone for another action-packed summer in Lake Country. The season will run through Labor Day weekend, closing out with an exciting matchup against the Sioux City Explorers.

"As we head into our fifth season, we're filled with pride for what this team and community have built together," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing and Communications. "2026 will be a celebration of our fans, our partners, and the unforgettable memories that make DockHounds baseball so special."

Since debuting in 2022, the DockHounds have welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans to WBC Park, creating a one-of-a-kind destination for affordable, family-friendly entertainment in southeastern Wisconsin. With theme nights, fireworks shows, community giveback events, and the region's best ballpark experience, the 2026 season is shaping up to be the most exciting yet.

