Monarchs Announce 2026 Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Monarchs baseball returns to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 19, 2026.

That's the date of the Monarch's 2026 home opener, confirmed October 21st with the release of the club's schedule for the upcoming season.

The four-time league champions will open the season on the road with the Kane County Cougars at Northwestern Medicine Field in Illinois on May 15th before returning to Legends Field for their official home opener on the 19th.

The schedule also features home games on Father's Day, as well as Labor Day.

Fans can lock in their seats for Monarchs baseball in 2026 with a season ticket package.

Season tickets are on sale with special Early Bird pricing now through November 11 th. Call the Monarchs at 913.328.5618 for more information. Game times, promotions, and giveaways will be announced a later date.

To view the full schedule, visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule.

Kansas City is aiming for its third title in six years in the 12-team American Association of Professional Baseball.

10 of the Monarchs' 11 league mates will make a trip to Legends Field in 2026, including all five of the Monarchs' opponents in the West Division.

The road portion of the Monarchs' schedule includes nine different cities. Kansas City will end their regular season with a seven-game home stand against Sioux City followed by Winnipeg. The 2026 post-season will take place September 8th through 26th.







