Canaries Eliminate RedHawks in WDCS Game 5

Published on September 13, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - Jabari Henry homered twice and knocked in eight runs to lead the Sioux Falls Canaries to an 11-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Sioux Falls Stadium in Game 5 of the American Association's West Division Championship Series.

Lamar Sparks and Jose Sermo hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning for the RedHawks' only runs in the ballgame.

Four Canaries runs in the third and three in the fourth put them in front, then a grand slam from Henry in the eighth all but put things to bed for Sioux Falls.

The RedHawks finish the season 59-49 overall. Sioux Falls will play Kane County in the Miles Wolff Cup Final starting Monday night.

