Canaries Advance to Miles Wolff Cup Final

Published on September 13, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries will play for a championship next week after topping Fargo-Moorhead 11-2 in game five of the West Division Championship Series.

The Birds never trailed, racing out to a 4-0 lead after three innings. Mike Hart smacked an RBI single to open the scoring and Jabari Henry followed with a three-run homerun.

The RedHawks got two runs back in the top of the fourth inning but the Canaries responded with three in the bottom half. Hart delivered an RBI sacrifice fly before Henry and Matt Bottcher followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles.

The 7-2 lead held until Henry blasted a two-out grand slam in the eighth inning. Henry finished 4-5 with a franchise postseason record eight runs batted in. Peter Zimmermann added three hits and scored three times while Tanner Brown tossed seven strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six.

The Canaries will face defending league champion Kane County in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Final. Games one and two will be Monday and Tuesday in Geneva, Illinois, before the series shifts to Sioux Falls for game three on Thursday. The Canaries would also host games four and five on Friday and Saturday if necessary.







