Banana Ball Coming to Fargo in 2026

Published on October 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Banana Ball is coming to Newman Outdoor Field!

For the first time ever, the fast-paced, highly entertaining version of baseball popularized by the Savannah Bananas will be played in North Dakota when the Firefighters take on the newly announced Indianapolis Clowns June 26-27, 2026, at the home of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

Banana Ball features rules and traditions tailor-made for action-packed, fan-first entertainment, including a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, special introductions, celebrity appearances and more.

Since becoming a full-time exhibition circuit in 2022, the Banana Ball World Tour has welcomed more than three million fans to watch the wild, unpredictable, energetic and undeniably yellow viral sensation at venues of all sizes across the country.

The in-stadium success has come in tandem with immense growth on social media platforms. Combined, the Banana Ball teams boast more than 25 million social followers and continue to be some of the fastest growing accounts in sports.

"We are excited to bring the excitement of Banana Ball to Fargo next summer and looking forward to peeling back the curtain for fans from the Red River Valley and beyond with these games," said RedHawks President and CEO Brad Thom. "Their wild and energetic show has taken the world by storm, and it will make for a great complement to another summer of fun with the RedHawks in 2026. We would also like to thank Visit Fargo-Moorhead for all their help and assistance in bringing the Firefighters and Indianapolis Clowns to Fargo."

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for the event must join the ticket lottery list available at bananaball.com/tickets by October 31. Joining the list doesn't guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. 

A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. If a fan's name is drawn, they'll have an opportunity to continue through the verification process. The lottery is completely random, so when they join the list will not affect a fan's chance at getting tickets. 







