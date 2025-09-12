RedHawks Force Extras, Fall Short in 10th

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - Dillon Thomas hit a two-out, three-run, game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning to force extra innings in Game 3 of the West Division Championship Series Thursday night at Sioux Falls Stadium, but the RedHawks ultimately lost 8-7 in 10 innings on a walk-off home run by Canaries shortstop Jordan Barth.

With the win, the Canaries took a 2-1 series lead and Fargo-Moorhead will need to win Game 4 on Friday night in Sioux Falls to keep its season alive.

Lamar Sparks and Jairus Richards each had two hits Thursday for Fargo-Moorhead.

Nick Northcut and Andy Nelson hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning after the RedHawks allowed four runs in the opening frame.

The RedHawks and Canaries will face off in a must-win Game 4 for Fargo-Moorhead on Friday night in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







American Association Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.