RedHawks Force Extras, Fall Short in 10th
Published on September 11, 2025 under American Association (AA)
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release
Sioux Falls, S.D. - Dillon Thomas hit a two-out, three-run, game-tying home run in the top of the ninth inning to force extra innings in Game 3 of the West Division Championship Series Thursday night at Sioux Falls Stadium, but the RedHawks ultimately lost 8-7 in 10 innings on a walk-off home run by Canaries shortstop Jordan Barth.
With the win, the Canaries took a 2-1 series lead and Fargo-Moorhead will need to win Game 4 on Friday night in Sioux Falls to keep its season alive.
Lamar Sparks and Jairus Richards each had two hits Thursday for Fargo-Moorhead.
Nick Northcut and Andy Nelson hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning after the RedHawks allowed four runs in the opening frame.
The RedHawks and Canaries will face off in a must-win Game 4 for Fargo-Moorhead on Friday night in Sioux Falls. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
American Association Stories from September 11, 2025
- RedHawks Force Extras, Fall Short in 10th - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- Huge Seventh Inning Leads Cougars Past Dogs - Kane County Cougars
- Barth, Birds Walk off RedHawks in Pivotal Game Three - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Haymarket Park Named Playing Surface of the Year - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Division Championship Series - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Stories
- RedHawks Force Extras, Fall Short in 10th
- Canaries Beat RedHawks, Even WDCS at One Game Apiece
- Sermo Delivers Walk-Off Win After Another Pitching Masterpiece
- Two Tylers Help RedHawks Advance to West Division Championship Series
- Kansas City Forces WDS Game 3 with Marathon Win Over RedHawks