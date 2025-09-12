Barth, Birds Walk off RedHawks in Pivotal Game Three

Sioux Falls, SD - Jordan Barth drilled a walkoff homerun with two outs in the tenth inning on Thursday to lift the Canaries to an 8-7 victory in game three of the West Division Championship Series.

The Birds struck for four runs in the bottom of the first and never trailed. Calvin Estrada opened the scoring with a sacrifice groundout and Barth followed with an RBI single. Josh Rehwaldt blasted a two-run homerun before the RedHawks could escape the jam.

Fargo-Moorhead drilled a pair solo homeruns with two outs in the top of the second but Rehwaldt responded by hammering a three-run blast in the bottom of the third.

The 7-2 lead held until the RedHawks scored on a sacrifice flyout in the eighth inning and struck for four runs in the ninth to tie the game.

Barth's two-out homerun came on a full count in the bottom of the tenth to bring the Canaries within one win of advancing to the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

Barth finished 4-5 and drove in two while Rehwaldt and Henry each collected two hits. Thomas Dorminy allowed two runs on three hits and fanned four over six innings. Sam Alvarado tossed a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win.

Game four of the best-of-five series is Friday at 6:35pm with the Canaries leading two games to one.







