Haymarket Park Named Playing Surface of the Year

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Association (AA)

LINCOLN, NE - Haymarket Park has been voted as the American Association's "Playing Surface of the Year" for the 24th time, the league has announced.

"We're proud to once again be recognized with the 'Playing Surface of the Year' award, and it's a true reflection of the standard Haymarket Park has set within the American Association and across all of baseball," said Saltdogs General Manager Shane Tritz. "Director of Grounds Kyle Trewhitt, along with Joseph Boutain, Gunnar Kale and the rest of his staff, deserve tremendous credit for the care and effort they put into making sure our field is in outstanding condition every single day."

The 'Dogs have now won the award in all 24 years the organization has played since 2001, and every year since joining the American Association in 2006.

"My staff and I are honored and grateful that our hard work this year is being celebrated with this award," said Trewhitt. "This was only possible with the leadership in place from NEBCO, Charlie Meyer, Shane Tritz and the best Grounds Crew in the country. Our season could not have been as successful without the dedication and efforts from Joseph Boutain, Gunnar Kale, Avery Wischropp, Trey Mieth, Grant Huss, and many others."

Haymarket Park serves as the home field for the Lincoln Saltdogs and the University of Nebraska baseball teams. The total capacity is around 8,500, which includes 4,500 fixed seats and seating for around 4,000 people to sit in the grass berm areas along the 1st and 3rd base lines and the outfield areas. Haymarket Park also boasts a total of 16 luxury suites that provide guests with a climate-controlled area with full catering options to enjoy Saltdogs and Huskers baseball games and a wide array of community events.

Haymarket Park offers a wide variety of spaces to host events of all kinds. The Pepsi Home Run Terrace and Picnic Pavilion provide ideal settings for company outings, client appreciation events, or simply enjoying a fun night at the ballpark with family and friends. For younger fans, the Ameritas Fun Zone and Buck Beltzer Playground add to the experience, making Haymarket Park a destination that appeals to kids and adults alike.

