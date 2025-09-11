Ten Things to Know in the American Association: Division Championship Series

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - The American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) Division Series continue tonight with the best-of-fives now both best of threes, with the Chicago Dogs hosting defending champion Kane County and Sioux Falls entertaining Fargo-Moorhead in three straight over the next three days to determine the Miles Wolff Cup Final series, set for Monday through Sept. 20. All games in both series in the MLB Partner League remain free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

Division Championship Series Primer: A few notes on the 2025 AAPB Wolff Cup:

Both regular season champions were ousted in the Division Series round, with Chicago sweeping Lake Country, two games to none, and Sioux City falling in three to Sioux Falls

Three of the four series went the distance, as Kane County upended Milwaukee and Fargo-Moorhead bested Kansas City.

In the first two games of the Division Series, the lower-seeded home teams took game one at home on Monday before the higher seeds rebounded on Tuesday. Impact Field in Rosemont, Ill., (7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT) and The Bird Cage in Sioux Falls, S.D. (7:35 p.m. ET/6:35 p.m. CT) will be the sites of the three remaining games in each set, today, Friday, and, if necessary, Saturday.

The Finals team with the better regular season winning percentage will have home field advantage.

The soundtrack of Sioux Falls's run is Canaries' broadcaster Tanner Hoops, who has overcome Marfan syndrome, a genetic condition that affects his eyesight. Fans agree that there's nothing like a Hoops call of another Jabari Henry home run or Canaries' game-winning play.

They didn't count in the MLB Partner League home run chase (see MLB.com story below), but Henry gave Sioux Falls fans who made the trip to Sioux City on Saturday for their team's decisive West Division Series win a thrill with three home runs in the 7-1 win that gave the Canaries their first postseason series victory since 2010. The Canaries hit seven home runs in the two games at Sioux City after hitting none in Sioux Falls on Wednesday

Some AAPB behind-the-scenes season awards presented this week include:

Playing Surface: Haymarket Park (Lincoln Saltdogs)

Athletic Trainer: Bruce Fischbach, Sioux City Explorers

Clubhouse Manager: Austin Jankowiak, Kane County Cougars

Dayson Croes hit his way into the hearts of Winnipeg Goldeyes fans the past two years, and after signing with the San Francisco Giants, he's ripped through their system, too, developing into a true prospect with a solid .292/.375/.412 slash line on four levels, including AAA Sacramento, where he has three hits in his first 10 at bats since his promotion there last week.

Lake Country's season may have ended in disappointment on the field, but fans can toast an exciting season next Friday, Sept. 19, at WBC Park at Louie Fest 2025, when Kentucky-based Bardstown Bourbon Company will be on-site offering complimentary samples of their four signature bourbons. Louie Fest is Lake Country's premier celebration of music, community, and entertainment.







American Association Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.