Huge Seventh Inning Leads Cougars Past Dogs

Published on September 11, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Rosemont, IL - The Kane County Cougars stole a pivotal Game 3 Thursday night at Impact Field in Rosemont against the Chicago Dogs. Todd Lott soared like a jet plane out of O'Hare with two home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh to put the Cougars ahead and lead the way to a 9-4 win. The win puts the Cougars up 2-1 in the East Division Championship Series, and one win away from reaching the Miles Wolff Cup Final.

The Dogs (3-2) found the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning. Chance Sisco worked his way aboard off a walk. After a single by Dusty Stroup, Tripp Clark grounded into a double play, but Sisco got to third base. Johnni Turbo then hit a high chopper to short that was misplayed and rolled into center. Sisco scored and gave the Dogs an early 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the third, Chris Mazza was able to retire the first two hitters. But then he walked Jacob Teter, bringing T.J. Hopkins to the plate. Hopkins jumped on an off-speed pitch and drove it over the right field wall, to extend the Dogs lead to 3-0.

Kane County (4-2) found themselves on the scoreboard against Brady Miller in the top of the fifth. Blake Rutherford shot a ball deep into the right-center field corner and bounced it off the wall for a double. A ground ball by Nick Dalesandro moved Rutherford to third. Then, Zane Spinn sent a slow roller to second and was thrown out at first, but Rutherford scored to cut into the lead 3-1. The Dogs answered quickly though in the bottom of the inning. Henry Kusiak led off and shot a ball down the right field line and over the wall to get the run back and make the score 4-1.

After Dominic Stagliano (1-0) weathered the storm for the Cougars in the sixth inning, Kane County came up in the top of the seventh in need of runs. The inning started with back-to-back singles by Claudio Finol and Rutherford. Then, Dalesandro walked to load the bases with nobody out. The Dogs turned to J.C. Keys (0-1) to get out of the inning. He faced Zane Spinn, who shot a ball to straightaway center field and off the wall. Finol and Rutherford both scored and made the game 4-3. Trendon Craig then reached on a walk to load the bases again, and then the biggest walk of the game came next with Marcus Chiu reaching on balls and tying the game at 4-4. The Cougars weren't finished. With the bases loaded, Todd Lott got a pitch that he loved. He turned and barreled it, deep into left field and over the wall for a grand slame to give the Cougars an 8-4 edge. The Cougars went into the inning down three runs, and by the end of the inning were ahead by four runs. For Lott, it was his second grand slam of the East Division Championship Series.

Lott wasn't finished. In the top of the ninth inning, Lott stepped up again and blasted a ball into the Rosemont sky and over the wall to push the lead to 9-4. For Lott, it was his fifth RBI of the game, and his fifth homerun in his last two games played at Impact Field (three in final game played at Impact in the regular season). After that, Jake Gozzo took the mound for the Cougars and closed the show to secure the 9-4 victory, and a pivotal Game 3 win for the Cougars.

The Cougars will look to punch their ticket to the Miles Wolff Cup Final tomorrow, September 12th at 6:30 at Impact Field in Game 4 against the Dogs. The Cougars will have righty Vin Timpanelli (0-0, 3.38) vs. the Dogs lefty Zach Davidson (0-0, 2.25). If needed, Game 5 of the East Division Championship Series would be played Saturday night at 6:30 at Impact Field. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







