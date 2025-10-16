RedHawks Sign Infielder Tucupita Marcano

FARGO - The RedHawks started the process of building their 2026 roster Thursday, signing former MLB infielder Tucupita Marcano to next summer's squad.

The 26-year-old Venezuelan appeared in 149 MLB games with the San Diego Padres and Pittsburgh Pirates from 2021-23.

Most recently, Marcano played 45 games for Navegantes del Magallanes in the Venezuelan Winter League, slashing .303/.394/.417 with 10 RBIs in 2024-25.

Marcano will enter his eighth season of professional baseball in 2026 with the RedHawks.

In 567 professional games played, he has hit .267/.346/.364 with 21 home runs, 201 RBIs and 70 stolen bases.







