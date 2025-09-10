Canaries Beat RedHawks, Even WDCS at One Game Apiece

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel) Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks deliver a pitch(Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Credit: Dylan Engel)

FARGO - Sioux Falls scored nine runs in the first five innings Tuesday night on the way to a 9-2 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Game 2 of the West Division Championship at Newman Outdoor Field.

The Canaries plated four runs in the third, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth to power their way into the lead.

Kyle Crigger allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings pitched with one strikeout.

Eric Filia was the lone player with multiple hits for the RedHawks, who scored both of their runs in the eighth.

With the series tied 1-1, the WDCS shifts to Sioux Falls for Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, 5. First pitch for Game 3 is slated for 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

