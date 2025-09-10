Dogs Even Series Behind 5-Run First Inning

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

GENEVA, IL - The Chicago Dogs did all their scoring in the first inning against the Kane County Cougars Tuesday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. Despite the Cougars holding the Dogs to zero runs the next eight innings and a 3-run third inning, The Dogs pitching shutdown any comeback hopes to even the series.

Unlike last night, the Dogs (3-1) found early success at the plate against Jack Fox (0-1). After Fox retired the first two batters, Jacob Teter shot a solo shot over the wall in right to give Chicago the early 1-0 lead. That was followed up by back-to-back singles by T.J. Hopkins and Chance Sisco set up runners at the corners. Dusty Stroup then muscled a ball through the third base hole, allowing Hopkins to score and increase the lead to 2-0. That brought up Tripp Clark, who after a short battle with Fox, launched a ball over the right center field wall for a three-run homer, growing the lead to 5-0.

The Cougars (3-2) struck back against Steven Lacey in the bottom of the third inning. Zane Spinn worked a walk after a patient at-bat and was moved to second after Trendon Craig popped a single into center field. Then, Josh Allen turned on a ball and crushed it, sailing it over the left field wall for a three-run shot, and cutting the lead to 7-3.

After that, pitching became the name of the game for both teams. For the Dogs, Trey Braithwaite (1-0) stepped in and tossed four scoreless frames, and JC Keys tacked one on in the eighth. For the Cougars, the combined efforts of Fox, Zach Veen, and Jake Stevenson kept the score level through eight innings. Jordan Martinson worked the final out of the top of the ninth, which left the Cougars chasing two in the bottom of the last inning. The Dogs turned to their closer Jacob DeLabio (1) to pick up a save and even the series. He was able to work a 1, 2, 3 inning and do just that, securing a Game 2 victory for the Dogs and evening the series.

The Kane County Cougars will go to Impact Field in Rosemont for game 3 of this East Division Championship against the Chicago Dogs Thursday, September 11th at 6:30 PM. Games four and five, if necessary, will also be played at Impact Field. The next potential home game for the Cougars would be game 1 of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals on September 15th. For tickets and more, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







