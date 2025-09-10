Canaries Start Hot, Even Series in Fargo

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries raced out to an early ead run and never looked back, topping Fargo-Moorhead 9-2 in game two of the West Division Championship Series.

The Birds struck for four runs in the third inning. Calvin Estrada and Jordan Barth both smacked RBI singles, Josh Rehwaldt drove in a run with a double and Peter Zimmermann added a sacrifice fly. Jabari Henry gave Sioux Falls a 5-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the fourth.

Four more runs came across in the fifth inning. Scott Combs delivered an RBI single before a Mike Hart sacrifice groundout and Henry added two more with a double.

Matt Solter allowed three hits over seven shutout innings before the Redhawks scored twice against the Sioux Falls bullpen in the eighth. Hart, Henry, Estrada and Combs each finished with two hits as the Birds pounded out 13 for the contest.

The best-of-five series is now tied at one game apiece as it shifts to Sioux Falls for game three Thursday.







American Association Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.