Sermo Delivers Walk-Off Win After Another Pitching Masterpiece

Published on September 9, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - Jose Sermo knocked a one-out walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning at Newman Outdoor Field Monday to seal a 2-1 Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks win over the Sioux Falls Canaries in Game 1 of the American Association's West Division Championship Series.

The RedHawks pitching staff cooked up another gem on the hill, combining for the team's third two-hitter in four playoff games.

Kolby Kiser went six innings in his first postseason start for the RedHawks, striking out seven and allowing two hits.

Parker Harm and Shane Barringer finished off the night, with Barringer totaling three strikeouts in two innings to earn the win.

In the ninth, Eric Filia led off with a walk before being replaced by Jairus Richards as a pinch runner at first base.

Richards proceeded to tag up to second on a fly out to right by Lamar Sparks, allowing him into scoring position for Sermo's walk-off base hit into right center.

Filia had three hits for Fargo-Moorhead in the win.

Game 2 of the WDCS will be played in Fargo Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.







