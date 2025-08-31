Sioux City Tops Goldeyes to Even Series

Published on August 31, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Ramón Bramasco of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

WINNIPEG, MB - The Sioux City Explorers (62-36) evened their four-game series with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-56) Saturday evening, earning a 7-3 victory at Blue Cross Park.

The visitors struck early when Henry George hit a solo home run two batters into the ballgame to give Sioux City a 1-0 lead they would not relinquish. A Nathan Rose sacrifice fly in the fourth doubled the advantage, and Michael Quiñones grounded into a double play in the fifth to bring home George for a 3-0 cushion.

The Goldeyes battled back in the bottom of the fifth. With Roby Enríquez on base, Ray-Patrick Didder launched his 10th home run of the season over the left-centre wall to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Sioux City quickly responded in the sixth, adding two runs on a bases-loaded walk to D'Shawn Knowles and an RBI single from Josh Day. Day later drove in another with a double in the eighth before Zac Vooletich singled him home to extend the Explorers' lead to 7-2.

Winnipeg pushed across one more run in the eighth when Ramón Bramasco doubled down the right field line to score Jacob Robson, but that was as close as the Goldeyes would get.

Goldeyes starter Luke Boyd (L, 5-10) allowed five earned runs over five innings. Reliever Levi Abbott recorded his first professional strikeout in 1.1 innings of work, while Tasker Strobel and Jesse Galindo finished the game out of the bullpen.

Sioux City starter J.D. Scholten (W, 1-1) worked six innings of two-run ball, and Jaren Jackson (S, 1) pitched the final four innings. for his first save of the year.

The series continues Sunday at 1:00 p.m. CDT at Blue Cross Park. Right-hander Landen Bourassa (6-5, 4.03 ERA) will start for Winnipeg against Sioux City lefty Jared Wetherbee (8-4, 3.36 ERA).

Fans can join me, Trevor Curl, for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all Goldeyes games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Sunday's game features a free tote bag to the first 2,500 fans through the gates. It's also Sunday Family Fun Day - an afternoon full of excitement for fans of all ages! The 2025 season concludes Monday with Fan Appreciation Day, which includes a team photo giveaway and pre-game on-field autograph session.

For information about Single Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

