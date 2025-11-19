Suárez Added to Goldeyes' Bullpen

Published on November 19, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Willian Suárez pitching for the Tri-City Dust Devils

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tri-City Dust Devils) Willian Suárez pitching for the Tri-City Dust Devils(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Tri-City Dust Devils)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of right-handed relief pitcher Willian Suárez.

Suárez, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, last pitched for the Tri-City Dust Devils, the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons from 2016 to 2019 in the Dominican Summer League with the DSL Giants, a rookie affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. In 2021, he was signed to the Giants organization and assigned to their Arizona Complex League affiliate. There, Suárez crossed paths and played with Goldeyes 2024 and 2025 catcher, Rob Emery.

After spending one more season with the Giants, he was claimed off waivers by the Angels organization and proceeded to spend two seasons in their system, reaching as high as Double-A in 2023 with the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

In his career, Suárez has compiled a 17-12 record with a 4.93 earned run average in 152 appearances.

"We're really excited to sign Willian to our team," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "He's a guy who has some solid affiliated experience, and from looking at video of him throwing recent bullpens, you can tell he has electric stuff. I am hopeful he will be a big contributor to the back of our bullpen."

Winnipeg now has three players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Colyer

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from November 19, 2025

Suárez Added to Goldeyes' Bullpen - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.