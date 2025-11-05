Rookie Pitcher Millikan First to Sign for 2026

Published on November 5, 2025 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Wednesday the signing of right-handed pitcher Noah Millikan.

Millikan made his professional debut in 2025 with the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League, where he started 14 contests. He compiled an impressive 7-1 record in what is considered a hitter-friendly circuit. He finished third-best in the league with a 2.12 earned run average, while also ranking seventh in strikeouts with 96, despite starting just 14 games.

Noah Millikan - Oakland Ballers | Click here to download this image.

The 22-year-old played his college career with the University of Pennsylvania, while also spending three seasons playing in the California and New York collegiate summer leagues.

In his four years at Penn, Millikan appeared in 29 games, starting 14. In summer collegiate action, he appeared in 23 games, starting six. He compiled a 3-3 record with a 4.47 ERA.

"We're thrilled to have Noah as our first signing for the 2026 season," said manager Logan Watkins. "He's coming off a great year with Oakland and has proven he's ready to make the jump to the American Association. The biggest thing we like about him is his ability to throw strikes and have solid strikeout numbers. Rebuilding the starting rotation is a huge priority for us this season and he is a good first addition to it."

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 campaign Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from November 5, 2025

Rookie Pitcher Millikan First to Sign for 2026 - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.