Goldeyes Extend Broadcast Partnership

Published on October 27, 2025 under American Association (AA)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, announced Monday that they have extended their radio partnership through the 2026 American Association season.

CJNU 93.7 FM will broadcast all Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games with Trevor Curl handling the play-by-play duties. The upcoming campaign marks the 11th year of the partnership. Each Goldeyes radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show.

Additionally, the "Inside Pitch" off-season radio show returns in 2026. CJNU 93.7 FM will air eight episodes of the program on a bi-weekly basis beginning in January.

"We are delighted to extend this wonderful partnership during our 2025 Pledge Drive, where the theme is "Keep it Real," CJNU 93.7 FM Station Manager Adam Glynn said. "We're excited to continue this relationship with a real grassroots baseball organization, where so many real, genuinely great people do real work to serve our community."

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU 93.7 FM is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." It's unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with CJNU 93.7 FM, continuing a long-standing tradition of bringing Goldeyes baseball to our dedicated fans over the airwaves and the Internet," said Goldeyes General Manager Andrew Collier. "The support from the station and our fans has been incredible, and we're excited to build on that during the upcoming season."

All Winnipeg Goldeyes radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smartphones and tablets.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.







