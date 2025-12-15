Goldeyes Re-Sign Relief Pitcher Cherry

Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Derrick Cherry

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the re-signing of right-handed relief pitcher Derrick Cherry.

Cherry was one of the most reliable arms out of the Goldeyes bullpen in 2025, appearing in 40 games while posting a 3-1 record with a 4.09 earned run average. He also recorded career highs in strikeouts (62) and innings pitched (66.0).

He made his professional debut in 2024 with the Rocky Mountain Vibes of the Pioneer League, where he appeared in 25 contests, including five starts. He compiled a 2-5 record with a 7.97 ERA and one save, based out of a very hitter-friendly ballpark in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 25-year-old transferred to McNeese State University (Lake Charles, Louisiana) to finish his collegiate career in 2023 after three seasons at the University of Houston (Houston, Texas).

His overall college record was 7-8 with a 5.07 ERA and ten saves. The native of Baytown, Texas averaged just under a strikeout per inning pitched.

"Derrick is another huge re-signing for us," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "There were big portions of last season where he was probably our best reliever. He has a ton of upside for a young guy, and we are hoping he builds off what he accomplished last year."

Winnipeg now has eight players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Noah Millikan

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

