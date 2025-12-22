Goldeyes Re-Sign Right-Hander Kowalski

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the re-signing Monday of right-handed starting pitcher Ben Kowalski.

Kowalski originally signed with the Goldeyes May 13 and made his professional debut May 20 in a win over the Milwaukee Milkmen. His contract was then transferred to the Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League May 25. He returned to Winnipeg late in the season, signing August 15.

In seven games (five starts) with the Goldeyes in 2025, he went 3-1 with a 3.58 earned run average. With Chihuahua, he appeared in 15 games (two starts) and did not record a win-loss record, while recording a 7.23 ERA.

A native of Ottawa, Illinois, Kowalski played five seasons (2018-23) with the Webster University Gorloks (St. Louis, Missouri). In 59 appearances (seven starts), he was 19-5 with a 2.66 ERA.

He also played one season with the Normal CornBelters (Normal, Illinois) of the Prospect League in 2021. In nine games of collegiate summer action, he was 3-2 with a 2.45 ERA.

"Ben burst onto the scene last year and had great success as a rookie," said Goldeyes field boss Logan Watkins. "He's an intense competitor and gave us a chance to win every time he took the mound. He has versatility in the fact that he can be a starter or reliever, so we will see how the rest of the offseason unfolds and determine his role during the spring."

Winnipeg now has 11 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Weston Lombard

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

