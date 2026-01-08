Speedy Outfielder Marcelo Signs with Goldeyes

Outfielder Noah Marcelo with the Boise Hawks

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of outfielder Noah Marcelo.

Marcelo was acquired from the Boise Hawks of the Pioneer League September 15, 2025.

The 25-year-old hit .351 for the Hawks in 2025, with 12 home runs and 75 runs batted in. The Redwood City, California native led the Pioneer League with 64 stolen bases, and was caught just eight times.

After making his professional debut in 2022 for the Glacier Range Riders in the Pioneer League, Marcelo has hit .315 while compiling 18 home runs, 131 RBIs, and 96 stolen bases.

Prior to his debut, Marcelo played three seasons in Collegiate Summer leagues with the Duluth Huskies of the Northwoods League, and the Niagara Power of the Perfect Game Collegiate League.

"We're really excited to sign Noah to our team this season," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "Obviously, the first thing that jumps out about him is speed. Not many guys are capable of stealing 60+ bases in a season in any league. I look for him to be a guy that hits near the top of the lineup and generates a lot of production and excitement for us."

Winnipeg now has 12 players under contract for the 2026 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 33 players during spring training, which begins May 3.

2026 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP James Bradwell

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Derrick Cherry

RHP James Colyer

IF/OF Mason Dobie

RHP Ben Kowalski

LHP Weston Lombard

OF Noah Marcelo

RHP Noah Millikan

OF Max Murphy

RHP Willian Suárez

LHP Quinn Waterhouse

The Goldeyes will begin the 2026 schedule Friday, May 15 against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Franklin, Wisconsin. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Kane County Cougars is scheduled for Tuesday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

