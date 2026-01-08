Sioux Falls Canaries Extend Contract of Manager Mike Meyer

Published on January 8, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Canaries announced today that the club has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Manager Mike Meyer that includes a conditional option for the 2028 season.

"Mike has been a key part of the Canaries sustained success and the culture we've built over the past several seasons," said Duell Higbe, General Manager of the Sioux Falls Canaries. "His leadership and ability to develop both players and people have positioned us to compete at a high-level year after year."

Since joining the organization, Meyer has guided the Canaries to three consecutive playoff appearances (2023-2025), a berth in the 2025 Miles Wolff Cup Final, and a franchise-record 388 wins. Under his leadership, the Canaries have established a strong culture of accountability, consistency, and competitiveness both on and off the field.

"Mike's leadership, consistency, and commitment to winning have been instrumental to our success, and we're excited to have him continue guiding this organization," said Brian Jamros, Team President. "We are confident in Mike's leadership and vision, and we're excited to continue building on the foundation he has helped create."

"I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to continue leading the Sioux Falls Canaries," said Meyer. "This organization, this city, and these players mean a great deal to me. I'm honored by the trust placed in me and excited to keep building something special together."







American Association Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.